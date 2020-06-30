OBIT: Emily Thackxton

Ms. Emily Thackxton, of Carthage, died at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, at her Village Drive home under the care of Avalon Hospice of Cookeville, who had been caring for her during her battle with cancer.

A celebration of life was conducted on Sunday, June 28, at 3:00 p.m. from the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church in the Rock City community with Bro. Randall Hunt as the officiant.

The third of five children of the late Jesse James Thackxton, who died at the age of 66 on June 24, 1989, and Mary Eliza Silcox Thackxton, who died at the age of 75 on July 18, 2005, she was born Mary Emily Thackxton in Carthage on March 27, 1953.

A brother, James Michael “Hippie” Thackxton, preceded her in death on April 5, 1987 at the age of 35.

Ms. Thackxton attended Smith County High School and received her General Education Degree.

She began her career with the government as a Head Start driver and at the time of her death, following twenty one years of service, she was Smith County Coordinator for the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency.

Emily was very active in her community and for several years coached girls youth softball here in Smith County.

Ms. Thackxton was of the Pentecostal faith and had attended the Carthage First Freewill Baptist Church in the Tanglewood community.

Surviving are her two daughters, Sherry Mercer and husband, Chris, of Cumberland Cove in South Carthage, Sandie Scurlock and companion, Chris Dawson, of Baxter; five grandchildren, Ashley Pape and companion, Jessica Kilburn, of Murfreesboro, Veronica Mitchell and husband, Larnell, of Gainesboro, Heather Ausband and husband, Jared, Brittany Collins and husband, Jamie, all of South Carthage, Tanner Stacy and companion, Mashayla Harris, of Bloomington Springs; sister, Lela Thackxton King and husband, Donnie, of Gordonsville; two brothers, Patrick “Pat” Thackxton of Carthage, Chris Thackxton of McMinnville; two step-grandchildren, Aislynn & Isaiah Dawson; thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family requests memorials to the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

