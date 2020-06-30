OBIT: Jack Gwaltney

Jack Donald Gwaltney, 92, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Preceded in death by wife Ethelene, he is survived by his sister Bettye Wills, daughter, Jan Helfer (Rick), son, Jeff (Karen) Gwaltney, grandchildren Erica (Simon) Blank and Sarah (Andrew) Fulk, and great grandchildren Eleanor, Ivy and Calvin Blank.

Born April 26, 1928, Jack grew up humbly in the Hickman community of Smith County. Following graduation from Tennessee Tech, Jack began his career with National Life Ins Co., where he worked for 41 years. He was the American success story, rising from an entry position to become a company vice president, and eventually serving as the National President of HOLUA, the insurance industry’s premiere underwriting organization. He was a man of faith; deeply devoted to loving his wife and family, and found joy in his career, travel, sports, and golf, once even playing at Augusta National and attending The Masters twice.

A man of honor and integrity, Jack always supported his staff, colleagues, and friends; never once putting his interests above theirs and always protecting “his people.” Jack was everything the best husband, Dad, father-in-law, grandfather, colleague, and “golf bud” could be, and Dad/”Pa” will be missed deeply and remembered forever.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Gwaltney were conducted at the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after the 2-4PM visitation.

