OBIT: Georgia Boles

Mrs. Georgia R. Boles of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 88, at the home of her daughter where she also lived.

Mrs. Boles was born March 21, 1932 in Overton County, to the late George Swann and Rosie Johnson Swann. She married Alfred L. Boles on January 26, 1949 in Rossville, GA, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 1999. Mrs. Boles was also preceded by daughter, Rita P. Boles Lankford; brother, Cordell Swann; six sisters, Sara Wakefield, Eunice Jones, Pearl Swearingen, Tina Haney, Jewel Daily, and Wanda Hillesheim.

Mrs. Boles worked for many years at the Carthage Shirt Factory, Hartmann Luggage in Lebanon, and Norvell in Alexandria. She attended Church of Christ in Gordonsville and Alexandria.

Mrs. Boles is survived by son, Larry (Carolyn) Boles of Alexandria; daughter, Kathy (Bob) Hale of Alexandria; son-in-law, Wayne Lankford of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren, Nichole Overstreet, John (Lisa) Hale, Chris (Keisha) Hale, Perry (Rachel) Boles, Penny (Brandon) Worley, Drew Lankford, and Tim (Paige) Lankford; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Frank Swann of Chicago, Ill.

Funeral services for Mrs. Boles were conducted at Avant Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2PM. Interment followed in the Hillview Cemetery.

