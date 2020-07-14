OBIT: Harold Gene Carman, Sr.

Mr. Harold Gene Carman Sr., “Gene” age 88 of Hartsville, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2020 of kidney failure.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Carman; parents, James Leslie Carman & Julia Francis Carman; brother, Carl Carman; sisters, Lorene Beasley and Mary Emma Burford.

Survived by 5 children: Harold Gene (Debbie) Carman Jr., Carroll (Linda) Carman, Darrell (Ann) Carman, Kathy (Lloyd) Andrews and Karen (Kenny) Armstrong; 21 grandchildren, Harold Gene (Rachel) Carman, III, Ray (Katie) Carman, Amanda (Chris) McReynolds, Garrett (Juanita) McReynolds, Jim (Rachel) Carman, Julia (Steve) Griffin, Jamie (Marc) Hays, Christy (Chris) Helson, Michael Carman, Matthew (Betsy) Carman, Mark (Brittany) Carman, Chad (Lamanda) Carman, Charity (James) West, Cayla (Wesley) Anderson, Carrie (Jordan) Green, Caleb Carman, Candace (David) Armistead, Courtney Carman, Rebecca Andrews, Jake (Brooke) Andrews and Mickey (Whitney) Armstrong; 62 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins; caretaker, Joe Williams.

Gene’s dad, Jim Carman, became an auctioneer in 1910 and he continued in his father’s footsteps and became and auctioneer in 1960. He was a well known auctioneer and realtor in the middle Tennessee area. He has been described as the “Man with the Golden Tongue”. His skills at performing auctions were second to none. He built a business which included his children and many of his grandchildren and great grandchildren who will continue his legacy. He professed faith in Christ just before his death.

A private funeral service was held at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 AM for family and work associates, conducted by sons Harold and Carroll Carman. The service was live streamed on our website at www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.

Honorary pallbearers were Joe Williams, Tom Garrett, Wayne Knight and nephews, Robbie Talley, George Talley, Robert Murray, Ken Sweeney, Duane Weed and Mike Morgan.

Grandsons served as pallbearers.

Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International, The Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center and The Old Hartsville Cemetery.

A special thanks to the heros at the Trousdale Senior Living Center-Charity Courtney, Danita and all.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.