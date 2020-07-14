OBIT: Raymond “Doc” Bowman, Sr.

Longtime Graveltown community resident Mr. Raymond “Doc” Bowman Sr. died at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he was admitted June 24th, following a stay at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Eld. Junior Dickerson officiated at the 11 a.m. funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Mr. Bowman’s grandson, Cayde Bowman, delivering the eulogy and another grandson, Canaan Bowman, providing the piano music. Burial followed in the Bowman family plot at the Pole Beasley Cemetery in the Graveltown community.

The oldest of five sons and the last surviving son, he was born Raymond Harold Bowman on March 1, 1937 to the late Raymond Carlos Bowman, who died at the age of 41 on January 1, 1948, and Mattie Beasley Bowman, who died at the age of 86 on November 2, 1997.

The four brothers preceding him in death were James Milton (Jimmy) Bowman, who died May 13, 1978 at the age of 30, Bobby Beasley Bowman, who died December 28, 1994 at the age of 55, Jesse “Skeeter” Bowman, who died April 15, 2015 at the age of 60, and Jackie Carlos Bowman, who died October 21, 2018 at the age of 78.

On April 23, 1955 Mr. Bowman was united in marriage to Pleasant Shade community native and resident, the former Sandra Sue Kemp, who herself was one of eleven children.

Mr. Bowman was a plumber and electrician for the former Moss Service and Supply Co. in Carthage where he was employed for over fifty years, before retiring as a job foreman in 2010.

Mr. Bowman was a non-denominational Christian.

After retirement he enjoyed raising a garden and working on his Graveltown community farm.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over sixty two years, are their three children, Becky Bowman Hackett and husband, Phillip, of the Tanglewood community, Ray “Hoover” Bowman of the Graveltown community, Charlie Bowman and wife, Melanie Sadler Bowman, also of the Graveltown community; three grandchildren, Canaan Bowman and wife, Paige, Cayde Bowman and wife, Mariah all of the Graveltown community, Keely Hackett of Cookeville; five great-grandchildren, Simon, Charlee Sue, Samson, Salem and Jirah Bowman, also all of the Graveltown community.

The Bowman family requests memorial to the Pole Beasley Cemetery Mowing Fund.

