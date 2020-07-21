OBIT: Floyd Smith

Mr. Floyd Smith, age 87, of the Defeated Creek community and a Chicago, Illinois native, was discovered deceased at his Lakeside Drive home on July 4, 2020. He was pronounced dead at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 6:39 p.m.

He was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and he will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Born Floyd Wayne Smith in Chicago in Cook County, Illinois on May 22, 1933, he was one of three children of the late Albert William Smith and Grace Margaret Baker Smith.

Mr. Smith was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was united in marriage on May 22, 1983 in Worth, Illinois to Chicago native the former Dolores Marie Schoen. She preceded Mr. Smith in death at the age of 54 on May 6, 2018, following just over thirty five years of marriage.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Mr. Smith was a retired truck driver for McClane Trucking Co. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Berkshire-Hathaway Corporation.

Before relocating to Lakeside Drive in 2003, Mr. and Mrs. Smith resided in Ocala, Florida where Mrs. Smith was a pharmacy technician and before her death was a pharmacy tech at the Carthage Wal-Mart.

Mr. Smith enjoyed operating his Ham Radio under the numbers N4VGY and that was how he met his wife.

Surviving is his daughter, Bridget Smith Vasquez and her husband, Pedro, of Chicago; Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s son, Ryan Smith, of Corbin, Kentucky; sister, Wendy Miller, of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren.

