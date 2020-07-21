OBIT: Gerald Lambert

Chestnut Mound native, Mr. Gerald Lambert died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, following a brief period of declining health. Mr. Lambert was 73.

Graveside services were conducted by his beloved pastor, Rev. Charles Maynard, on Saturday afternoon, July 18th, at 1 p.m. from the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery. Burial followed beside his parents and infant sister in the Lambert family lot.

Born Gerald Freeman Lambert at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on January 3, 1947, he was one of two sons and a daughter of the late Alfred Ray Lambert, who died at the age of 89 on July 11, 2010, and Maurine Ditty Beasley Lambert, who died at the age of 93 on February 15, 2015.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Betty Jo Lambert, who died shortly after birth on June 25, 1951.

On December 22, 1972 he was united in marriage in Waynesboro, Tennessee to Waynesboro native, the former Jane Jenkins.

Mr. Lambert was a member of the 1965 graduating class of Smith County High School where he majored in science and mathematics, was a member of the Beta Club his sophomore, junior and senior years and graduated in the top ten of his class.

Following high school graduation, he attended the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville where he graduated in 1969 with a degree in finance.

He later became the Chief Financial Officer for Smith County Bank in Carthage in the seventies.

He was then employed by the State of Tennessee for thirty five years and retired in 2013 with the position of Assistant Chief Examiner for the State of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Mr. Lambert was a family man and enjoyed especially his four grandchildren, to whom he enjoyed reading books, was a devoted husband and father to his two daughters.

His favorite pastime was Tennessee football and grilling with his family.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of over forty seven years, are their two daughters, Emily Blackwell and husband, Joe, of Dallas, Georgia, Laura McLean and husband, Michael, of Knoxville; four of the most precious grandchildren that ever lived, Mary Grace and Maggie Blackwell, Reed and Cole McLean; brother, Eddie Lambert and wife, Rita, of Jacksonville, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

The family requests memorials to either Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery, % Sanderson Funeral Home, 901 Main St. N., Carthage, TN 37030-1002 or the Manna House, %Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922.

