OBIT: Aileen Harville

Mrs. Aileen Harville, a longtime resident and homemaker of the Elmwood community, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Macon County General Hospital at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at the age of 71. She was transported from the Palace in Red Boiling Springs where she had been residing.

Graveside services and interment were conducted Monday afternoon, July 27th, at 1 p.m. from the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart community.

The daughter of the late Charles Lee and the late Lola Ferbie Reese, she was born Aileen Ann Lee in Gainesboro on March 11, 1949.

Mrs. Harville was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are nine children, Ralph McClain and wife, Bertha, of the Rock City community, Bobby McClain of Gordonsville, Jessie McClain of Crossville, Amanda Harville of Dunlap, Tonya Harville of Ashland City, Lori Harville Carter of Red Boiling Springs, Lisa Wilm and Gary Harville, both of Lafayette, Roy S. Harville of the Pea Ridge community; two brothers, Ridley Lee and wife, Jeanie, of the Riddleton community and Mack Reese of the Highland community; sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

