OBIT: Clinton “Trey” Mathews

Mr. Clinton B. “Trey” Mathews III, age 51 of Loganville, GA and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Mesun Hospice Facility in Lawrenceville, GA. Mr. Mathews was born March 20, 1969 in Columbia to Mrs. Sara “Sally” Moore Mathews and Mr. Clinton “Clint” B. Mathews, Jr. He was a 1987 Graduate of Oviedo High School in Oviedo, FL. Trey, as he was lovingly known, professed Christ as his savior at an early age and was a member of The Cross Church of Loganville, GA. Mr. Mathews was employed as a parts manager at Auto Impact in Decatur, GA.

Trey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. Ralph and Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson Moore of Lebanon; paternal grandparents, Mr. Clinton B. Mathews, Sr. of Defeated Creek, and Mrs. Jewel Dawson Mathews Bennett of Lebanon, as well as step-grandfather, Mr. Edward Allen “Pa” Bennett of Lebanon; father-in-law, Mr. Joseph Chrisie Woodard of Melbourne, FL and step-father-in-law, Mr. Salvatore “Sam” Rigetta of St. Cloud, FL.

Trey married the love of his life, Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Woodard Mathews, on May 14, 1994. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Clinton Micheal Mathews and Hannah Elizabeth Mathews of Loganville, GA; mother, Sara “Sally” Moore Mathews of Loganville, GA; father and step-mother, Clinton B. Mathews, Jr. and Kathy R. Mathews of Kinston, NC; mother-in-law, Jade Griffith Goodnough of Clarksville; sisters, Melinda Leigh Mathews of Nashville and Elizabeth Mathews Palmer (Eric) of Knoxville; step-sister, Kristen Keene of Kinston, NC; adopted sister and dear friend Cheryl White of Nashville; niece and nephew, Lillyanna Grace “Gracie” Palmer and Matthew Eric Palmer of Knoxville; aunt, Linda Bennett Ligon (Wayne) of Lebanon; uncles, Ralph Moore (Janet) of Baltimore, MD and Sam Moore (Yvonne) of Grayson, GA; and a host of cousins and extended family also survive.

A celebration of Trey’s life was held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11am at Rocky Valley Baptist Church (5745 E. Old Murfreesboro Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090) with visitation held one hour prior. Bro. Eric Palmer and Pastor Jason Mull officiated and interment followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon. The family would like to express their heart-felt thanks for the many calls and prayers made on their behalf. Trey was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME in charge of local arrangements.

This notice is provided as a courtesy to the Mathews family.