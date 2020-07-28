OBIT: Lucille Garrett

Mrs. Lucille Garrett, age 92, of Carthage and a longtime nurse at the former Smith County Memorial Hospital, died at 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, July 25, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage.

Mrs. Garrett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her children will make arrangements on Monday morning, July 27th at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Garrett was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Jane Stewart Brown.

The complete obit will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

