Obit – Mr. Mark Gibbs

Mr. Mark Gibbs of South Carthage died at the age of 56 at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday evening July 29, 2020 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage. He was pronounced deceased at 11:08 p.m. by Kindred Hospice.

Funeral services were conducted Monday afternoon August 3rd at 3 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Frank officiating. Burial followed beside his mother and brother in Circle Park at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Gibbs was one of eight children and was the son of the late Horace Glen “Red” Gibbs who died July 29, 2002 at the age of 73 and Joyce Aline Hindsley Gibbs who died April 5, 2018 at the age of 83 and was born Phillip Mark Gibbs in Carthage on October 6, 1963.

Two brothers preceded him in death, Michael David “Mickey” Gibbs who died January 10, 2015 at the age of 62 from injuries received in a single vehicle accident in South Carthage on Lebanon Highway just west of the Cordell Hull Bridge and Bryan Glen “Little Red” Gibbs who died at the age of 36 on April 29, 2020.

Mr. Gibbs had been a resident at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center since November 20, 2018 due to being a quadriplegic because of near fatal injuries suffered in a single car automobile accident when he struck a light pole at the intersection of Lebanon Highway and Hiwassie Road in January of 1999. Prior to that he was cared for at his home by a caregiver.

At the time of his accident he was employed by Gibbs Brothers Construction Co. as an equipment operator.

Mr. Gibbs was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Gibbs of Lebanon; son, Josh Gibbs and wife Tara Sleeper Gibbs of the Tanglewood Community; mother of his children, Lawanna Jean Barrett Gibbs Greer and husband Robbie of Lebanon; four sisters, Melinda Sue Gibbs Whited of South Carthage, Debbie Gibbs Murray and husband Jerry of the Flatrock Community, Glenda Gibbs Arnold of Smithville, Lori Gibbs Bryant and husband Thomas of Rock Hill, South Carolina; brother, Jeremy Gibbs of Carthage; five grandchildren, Gage, Gunner, Gamble, Lacey, and Nevaeh.

The Gibbs family requests memorials to the Carthage First Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE