Obit – Mrs. Nelle Jones Ricketts

Mrs. Nelle Jones Ricketts, wife of the late Floyd D. Ricketts, age 83 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Mrs. Ricketts was born November 21, 1936 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Charlie Bethel Jones and Willie Belle McKnight Jones. She married Floyd D. Ricketts on October 28, 1960 and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2012. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Charles Jones, Herbert Jones, Phillip Jones, Lamuel Jones, and Joseph Robert Jones, and Sisters; Dean Filson, Vertrease Edwards, and Sue Thompson.

Mrs. Ricketts was a graduate of Lebanon High School and also of cosmetology school. She was a self-employed beautician. Mrs. Ricketts was a member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ.

Mrs. Ricketts is survived by Sister; Sammie Jewell of Lebanon, TN. Brother; James L. “Jimmy” Jones of Lebanon, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ricketts are scheduled to be conducted from Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2PM with Bro. Barry Keene officiating. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be at Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11AM until service time at 2PM.

Pallbearers: Jimmy Jones, Lanny Jewell, Keith Ford, Joe Landon, Taylor Badger, and Clay Sanders.

Bass Funeral Home, Carthage Chapel, in charge of arrangements.