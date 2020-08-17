Obit – Mrs. Melissa “Lisa” Hunt

Mrs. Melissa “Lisa” Hunt, age 50 of New Middleton, TN, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Mrs. Hunt was born August 15, 1969 in Pineville, KY, a daughter of Evelyn Frances Whitehead Brown and the late Douglas McAuthor Brown. She was a Baptist.

Mrs. Hunt is survived by Husband; Deloss Loyd Hunt, Jr, of New Middleton, TN. Daughters; Danielle Lynn Hunt of Murfreesboro, TN, and Lynnette Ann Hunt of Gordonsville, TN. Mother; Evelyn Whitehead Brown of Gordonsville, TN. Sister; Diane Capps of Hermitage, TN, and Shena Ragland of Buffalo Valley, TN. Brothers; Gregory Bates, Phillip Brown, Roy Brown, and Herb Brown.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hunt are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 3PM.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes from 11AM until service time at 3PM.

