POTTS ENTERS GORDONSVILLE MAYORAL RACE

John Potts announces his candidacy for mayor of Gordonsville. “My name is John Potts and I am running for the Mayor of Gordonsville. I have had the honor of being on the Gordonsville Town Council for the last four years. I’ve also been an employee of the town for eight years. This has given me a unique perspective on the needs and wants of the people in our community. “I have been blessed to grow up in a small town and know the importance of it’s small town values. However, Gordonsville is at the crossroad of change, both commercial and residential. We need a Mayor who wants Gordonsville to be on the forefront of growth while respecting the small town atmosphere. We need a Mayor who is plugged into the ideas and concerns of Gordonsville’s residents, and takes those concerns seriously. We need a Mayor who is involved and promotes community activities. It is important to be involved in the changes around us, as we have unique access to the interstate, and are located in a rapidly growing part of the state. As mayor, I would see that Gordonsville works with and communicates better with the neighboring towns, county, and Upper Cumberland Region. We need to be better represented in the Chamber of Commerce, Upper Cumberland Development District, TDOT and the Industrial Board. I know we will have our growing pains, but I will do all I can to keep Gordonsville a great place to work and raise a family. I would like to better utilize governmental agencies that are available to small growing communities like ours. “I am married to my high school sweetheart, Heather, and we have two adult children. Ethan is 22 and Trinity is 18. Heather and I have both lived in Gordonsville since we were children. My entire family has graduated from Gordonsville High School. We are members of First Baptist Gordonsville. “Lastly, I am invested in our town as much as I possibly can be. I have been a part of events such as the annual Gordonsville Halloween Bash, and look forward to more opportunities to highlight our town. As always, I will be available to the town and it’s residents. I look forward to being able to continue my service as the Mayor of Gordonsville. I would appreciate your support and vote on November 3rd.”