UNCERTAINTY LOOMS WITH FB SEASON’S START

In what promises to be a season like none other, high school football begins this Friday night. During traditional years, concerns centered around the physical safety of the young men on the football field. With the COVID-19 pandemic, safety precautions have expanded to include fans entering the gates as well as seated in the stands. Both high schools will be hosting home games Friday night. Smith County High School will be hosting the Macon County Tigers. Meanwhile, the Gordonsville Tigers will be hosting the Watertown Tigers. COVID-19 safety protocol, which are largely Center For Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, will be in place at both stadiums. Both high schools have a strong following and the same can be said for each of the first week opponents. While seating capacity will be limited and social distancing guidelines in place, officials at both schools feel stadiums will be large enough to accommodate fan demand. Also, concession stands will be open at both games, following CDC guidelines. In addition, fans are encouraged to wear their own facial covering to the ballgame and during the game. Masks will be available for individuals who do not bring one. Those planning to attend the game can count on having their temperature checked and be screened prior to entering the stadium. Fans may want to arrive at the stadium earlier than normal because of the added screenings.

If all goes well with the home openers Friday night, the annual rivalry between Carthage and Gordonsville will take place at Owl Stadium the following week. (Look for the Courier’s annual football preview in next week’s edition.)

