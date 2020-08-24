Obit – Mr. Brent Way

Mr. Brent Way, of the Chestnut Mound Community, died shortly after arrival at the River View Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage and was pronounced dead at 5:27 p.m. Saturday evening August 22, 2020.

Mr. Way, age 46, collapsed at his White Circle home and Smith County E-911 received a call from his wife for help at 4:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She stated he had been doing yard work and came in the house complaining of chest pain.

He was an employee of Filtra Systems in Gordonsville.

Mr. Way is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Lori was to make arrangements on Monday.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

