Obit – Mr. Roy Thrower

Mr. Roy Thrower, of Carthage, died peacefully at his College Avenue home at the age of 83 at 4:11 a.m. Sunday morning August 23, 2020 following an extended illness. He was under the loving care of Kindred Hospice of Cookeville.

Born Roy Lee Thrower in Newnan in Coweta County, Georgia on July 17, 1937, he was the second of three sons born to the late Theo Xavier “T.X.” Thrower who died at the age of 70 on October 26, 1987 and Bessie Norton Thrower who died at the age of 104 on July 22, 2018.

His two brothers preceded him in death, Larry Jean Thrower who died at the age of 58 on November 22, 2004 and Herbert Thrower who died at the age of 43 on March 17, 1979.

At the Smith County Courthouse on June 16, 1970, Mr. Thrower was united in marriage to Carthage native, the former Brenda Sue Bowman, by then Circuit Court Clerk Joe Hershel Wilson.

She preceded him in death on March 19, 2019 at the age of 70 following almost fifty years of marriage.

Mr. and Mrs. Thrower were preceded in death by their son, Stacey Lee Thrower who died September 20, 2013 at the age of 40.

Mr. Thrower was one of the original twenty seven employees that the William L. Bonnell Co. transferred to Carthage from the Newnan, Georgia Plant in September of 1968 to oversee the construction and beginning of production at the aluminum extrusion facility.

His total career with Bonnell spans from October 5, 1955 until his retirement June 30, 2006.

Before the construction of the Gordonsville Plant was completed, the offices for the Bonnell Co. were in the former Petty-Green Clinic on North Main Street in Carthage which is now the site of the present Smith County Drugs.

Following the death of Mr. Leon Hammond on August 6, 2020 at the age of 85, Mr. Thrower was the last surviving of those twenty seven gentlemen who was under the first Human Resources manager, O. C. Wakefield.

Mr. Thrower proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church and grew up attending the Macedonia Baptist Church in rural Newnan.

Surviving are his children, who have lovingly cared for him and been attentive to his every need since the death of their mother Brenda; Connie Bush and husband Jr. of the Tanglewood Community, Dewayne Holmes of Carthage; seven grandchildren, Terri Brown and husband Josh, Ian Gibbs, Kristen Holmes, Lee Holmes, Brenden Thrower, Dacey Thrower and John Taylor Bush, six great-grandchildren, Jordyn Brown, Canaan Brown, Owen Gibbs, Rhett Gibbs, Hunter Boyett and Addy Boyett.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE

Sanderson of Carthage