Obit – Mrs. Pauline Higginbotham Poynter

Mrs. Pauline Higginbotham Poynter, age 99, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Mrs. Poynter was born February 26, 1921 in Park City, KY, a daughter of the late Nat Higginbotham and Dovie Morrison Higginbotham. She married Paul Poynter on September 16, 1939 and he preceded her in death on April 3, 1994. Mrs. Poynter was also preceded in death by Siblings; Charlie Higginbotham, Leslie Higginbotham, Mary Higginbotham, and Leon Higginbotham.

Mrs. Poynter owned and operated Anna’s Flower Shop for 42 years and Poynter Cleaner’s for 52 years with her family. She was a graduate of Park City High School in Park City, KY. Mrs. Pauline was a longtime member of the Carthage United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star in Carthage, TN. Mrs. Pauline was a loving mother, mother-in-law, and “Granny”. She always enjoyed life and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She enjoyed traveling, especially short trips to the Great Smokey Mountains and going to dog races.

Mrs. Poynter is survived by son and daughter-in-law; Tyrone and Frances Poynter. Granddaughter; Michelle (James) Halliburton and Tara (Chuck) Whitlock. Great-grandchildren; Tiffany McCormick and Ryan Slater, Brian McCormick and Jamie West, Bo Whitlock, Alec Whitlock, Bryce Whitlock, and Jadon Halliburton. Great-great grandchildren; Adysen Slater, Ophelya Slater, Ellie McCormick, and Jace McCormick. Sister-in-Law; Jo Higginbotham of Park City, KY. Special care giver and friend; Ruby Crawford.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Poynter are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1PM with Jane Turner delivering the eulogy and Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests that masks be worn and safe and social distancing guidelines be observed if you visit the funeral home.

