Obit – Mr. Roy Brooks

Mr. Roy Brooks, of the Russell Hill Community, died peacefully at his Petty Road home at 5:07 p.m. Saturday evening August 29, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by his loving family who had cared for him during his battle with cancer. He was pronounced deceased by Caris Hospice of Springfield at 7:10 p.m.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home are scheduled to be conducted Wednesday afternoon September 2nd at 1 p.m. Eld. Jason Goad will officiate and burial will follow in the Brooks family lot at the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community.

The Brooks family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the services at 1 p.m.

The second of six children born to the late Mathie B. “Knockie Bow” Brooks who died at the age of 81 on November 13, 1981 and Lora Ellen Gregory Brooks who died at the age of 87 on December 21, 1996., he was born William Roy Brooks in the Difficult Community on February 12, 1935.

Also preceding Mr. Brooks in death were two grandchildren, Matthew Edward Brooks who died at the age 18 on July 28, 1999 and Jennifer Mai Brooks who died at the age of 25 on August 17, 2010.

Four siblings preceded him in death, two sisters, Melba Sue Brooks Rich who died April 18, 2020 at the age of 79, Virginia Ruth Brooks and Ruth’s husband Glenn; two brothers, Mathie B. Brooks Jr. who died in 2009 at the age of 65 and Ronald Lee Brooks and Ronald’s wife Shirley who died October 10, 2019 at the age of 80.

Mr. Brooks was united in marriage to the former Wilma Mai Green on June 16, 1956 and she preceded him in death on February 6, 2006 at the age of 68.

Mr. Brooks retired as a welder from the Filtra Systems in Gordonsville in 2009. At the age of 62 he retired as a welder on high-rise buildings where he was a steel beam welder in his younger days.

He attended the Russell Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Brooks was a gentle spirited gentleman who loved his family and always carried a smile for everyone he came in contact with.

He had a very close relationship with his brother Ronald and after the death of both of their wives they were constantly seen together walking or fishing.

Surviving is his daughter, Sherry Brooks Culver and husband Thomas of the Russell Hill Community; son, Bobby Brooks and Wife Jean Guinn Brooks of Lafayette; sister, Ruby Brooks Thompson of Lafayette, five grandchildren, Denise Vantrease and husband Shawn, Wendy Carter and husband Tim, Tasha Meador and husband Jeff, Chandra Stewart and husband John and Thomas Taylor and wife Raychel; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

