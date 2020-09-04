Obit – Mrs. Phyllis Bowman Trout

Mrs. Phyllis Bowman Trout, a homemaker of South Carthage, died at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning September 1, 2020 at the St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital in Nashville where she had been treated for pneumonia since August 26th. She was just diagnosed with lung cancer on August 12th. Mrs. Troutt was 56.

Memorial services were conducted by Bro. Bill Smith on Saturday afternoon September 5th at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be memorialized with her father in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

She was the daughter of the late Webb Allen Bowman who died October 14, 1991 at the age of 57 and the late Willie Faye Ray Bowman who died March 7, 1990 at the age of 51 and was one of their three daughters and two sons and was born Phyllis Elaine Bowman in Carthage on October 31, 1963.

Two brothers preceded her in death, James Nelson (Jimmy) Bowman who died at the age of 50 on January 19, 2012 following a massive heart attack and Larry Allen Bowman who died at the age of 59 on March 30, 2017 as the result of a single vehicle automobile accident on Defeated Creek Highway on March 28th, and by a granddaughter, Kinley Williams who died at birth on October 6, 2017.

Mrs. Troutt was united in marriage to Beech Grove, Indiana community native Donald Rhea (Donnie) Troutt at the Ivy Agee Park in Gordonsville by then Smith County Clerk Jimmy Norris. The ceremony was performed on September 7, 2008 and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2013 at the age of 57 following almost five years of marriage.

Mrs. Troutt attended Smith County High School and received her General Education Degree.

She attended the Church of God of Prophecy.

She is survived by three daughters, Natalie Rich and husband Josh of the Rome Community, Rebecca Segura and husband Randy of Carthage, Nicole Williams and husband Curtis of Hinesville, Georgia; two sisters, Vickie Key and husband Eddie Key of South Carthage, Veta Ogden and husband David of Beloit, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren.

