WILLIAM WALTON FESTIVAL SATURDAY

Downtown Carthage is expected to be filled with activities Saturday as the William Walton Harvest Festival will be taking place. The day will feature live entertainment, youth and adult activities, as well as food, crafts and art vendors. Vendor booths and activities will be on site 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A Harvest Queen Pageant is planned for 4 p.m. A closing concert at the historic courthouse is set to begin at 7 p.m., featuring the group Good Rockin’ Tonight. The annual event is held in honor of William Walton, Revolutionary War soldier who served in the Seventh Regiment of the Continental Line of North Carolina. Following the Revolutionary War, Walton received a land grant at the confluence of the Caney Fork and Cumberland rivers. Walton sold 50 acres to form the town of Carthage. The early settler is responsible for Walton Road, a route taken by earlier settlers to this area.