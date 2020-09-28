Obit – Mr. Dale Bryan

Mr. Dale Bryan, age 72 of New Middleton, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Mr. Bryan was born October 17, 1947 in Nashville, TN. He was also preceded in death by Sister-in-Law; Judy Napier Bryan. He married Joan Carol Agee on April 9, 1966. Dale worked as a mechanic for 54 years, at International Harvester, Gallatin Truck Sales, and McKinney Truck Repair, which he owned and operated.



Mr. Bryan is survived by Wife; Joan Agee Bryan of New Middleton, TN. Daughter and Son-in-Law; Melissa Bryan Clemons and Jonathan Clemons. Daughter and Son-in-Law; Stacy Bryan Reeves and Carl Neel Reeves, III. Mother; Etheleen Wooten Bryan Gass. Brother; Randall M. Bryan. Grandsons; Tyler Bryan Clemons and Carl Neel Reeves, IV. Step-Sisters; Teresa Gass (Rick) Eldridge, Tina Gass, and Wanda Gass. Nephew; Josh (Rachel) Bryan. Niece; Amanda Bryan (Jeff) Mason. Other nieces and nephews also survive.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Bryan are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2PM with Bro. Floyd Massey and Bro. Bill Cowan officiating.



Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2PM until 8PM.



Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 2PM graveside.



Memorials in Mr. Bryan’s memory may be made to St. Jude.

