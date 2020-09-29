SO. CARTHAGE RESIDENTS TO VOTE IN LIQUOR REFERENDUM

Voter Registration Deadline Nearing

(Residents have until October 5 to register to vote in all November 3 elections including races for local, state offices as well as the presidential election.)

For many residents, the focus of the November 3 election is on the race for president. However, there will be a trio of local elections which garner much attention from voters as well. For instance, city elections will be taking place in the town’s three municipalities . South Carthage is the latest town to hold a liquor-by-the-drink referendum.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!