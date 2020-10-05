| logout
Obit – Francis Yancey Breashears
By Editor | October 5, 2020
Francis Yancey Breashears, 87, Stockton, Mo, formerly of Carthage, passed away Friday in her home. Services are Monday Oct 5th at 11:00 AM in Bland-Brumback Funeral Home with burial in Stockton Cemetery
Posted in Obituaries
