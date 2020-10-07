Obit – Shirley Key

Shirley Key passed away on October 5, 2020 at age 71. The Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Norene TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service.

Mrs. Key was Manager for Lebanon Apartments and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved reading the Bible, gospel music, and being with her family. She is survived by husband of 37 years, A.D. Key, children Roger Pigg, Ruthie Stafford, and Sharon Vaughn, stepsons Sammy Bush and Andy Key, stepdaughter Amy Key, granddaughter Sheena Stafford, step-grandson Bobby Bush, step-great-granddaughters Kayla Bush and Elizabeth Bush, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents John and Lottie Lunsford and two sisters.

