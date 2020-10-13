Obit – Mr. Billy Vaughan

Mr. Billy Vaughan, age 37, of Hartsville, died Saturday afternoon, October 3. He is survived by: mother, Lynn Reed and husband Pat of Pleasant Shade; father, Billy Vaughan of Flagstaff, Arizona; 2 daughters, Dessa Grace Vaughan of Cookeville, Bayleigh Rose Vaughan of Hartsville; 2 sisters, Amanda Dalton and husband Brandon of Lafayette, Ty Grizzle of Gallatin.

Mr. Vaughan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, October 15 at 3:00 PM. The eulogy will be presented by Tyler Short.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage