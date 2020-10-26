Obit – Mr. Dana Dale English

Mr. Dana Dale English, age 85, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.



Mr. English was born on August 8, 1935 in Weatherford, TX, a son of the late Gerald English and Lucinda Grace Woolsey English. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Wanda K. Adams and a great-granddaughter: Nora Jane Cooper. Mr. English was a 1953 graduate of Williams-Adams High School in Alice, TX. He Married Jean Culberth in 1956. He was a farmer and a member of the Upper Helton Baptist Church.



Mr. English is survived by his wife of 64 years Mrs. Jean English of Alexandria, TN; three children: Debra McKay of Alexandria, TN, Jerry (Hope) English of Beeville, TX and Sandra (Jerry) Osborne of Alexandria, TN: seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one sister Joy Foeh of TX and two brothers: Don English of TX and Neal English of TX.



Funeral services for Mr. English are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1 PM at the Avant Funeral Home Chapel in Alexandria, TN with Bro. Jerry Osborne and Bro. Jimmy Arms officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.



Visitation with the English Family will be at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Wednesday from October 28, 2020 from 12 Noon until service time at 1PM.



Mask are required and please follow social distancing guidelines during the visitation and the funeral service.

