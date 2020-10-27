Obit – Mr. Teddy Ray

Mr. Teddy Ray, age 56, of Joelton, died Monday afternoon, October 26, at Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield. He is survived by: mother, Mildred West Ray of Goodlettsville; father, Ronnie Dean Ray and wife Debbie of Cookeville; siblings, Tammy Burks and husband Sid of Goodlettsville, Tara Ray Smith and husband Brad of Ashland City, Justin Pierce and wife Diane of Bristol, Brian Ray of Cookeville.

Mr. Ray is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, October 30 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Justin Pierce will officiate. Interment in the Davis Cemetery in Russell Hill.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage