Obit – Mrs. Robbie Hunter Givens

Mrs. Robbie Hunter Givens, age 90 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Algood, TN.

She was of Methodist faith.

She is survived by her daughter; Betty (Daniel) Finn. Grandson; Mark (Wendy) Finn. Two great-granddaughters; Madison Finn and Christina (Lukas) Schmid. Sister-in-Law, that was like a sister to her; Marie Hunter.

Born February 4, 1930 a daughter of the late Benjamin Hunter and Ada Dickens Hunter. She was also preceded in death by Son; Phillip Givens, Brother; Buddy Hunter, Sister; Dean Martin, and father of her children; Robert “Bulldog” Givens. Her favorite thing to do was going to the Smokey Mountains. She worked at Hartmann Luggage for several years.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Givens are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2PM at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage, TN with Bro. Benny Fields officiating.

Family and friends will gather just prior to the 2PM graveside.

Bass Funeral Home