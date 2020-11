Mrs. Robbie Jean Givens, age 90, of Carthage, TN, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020.

Mrs. Givens is at the Carthage, TN Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment for Mrs. Givens will be conducted on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 2PM at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage, TN with Bro Benny Fields officiating.

Family and friends of Mrs. Givens will gather at the cemetery prior to the 2PM graveside service.

