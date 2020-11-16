Obit – Mr. Glenn Blair

Mr. Glenn Blair ,of Hartsville, died at 5:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon November 14, 2020 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. Mr. Blair was 80.

Graveside services were Tuesday morning November 17th at 10 a.m. Burial followed in the Blair family lot in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of eight children, he was born Randall Glenn Blair in the Hunters Point Community of Wilson County on February 17, 1940 and was the son of the late Cordell Hull Blair who died March 24, 1984 at the age of 80 and Virgie T. Lynch Blair who died May 18, 1977 at the age of 72.

Two sisters preceded him in death, Lorene Blair Bogle and Inez Blair Brewster and three brothers, Frank Blair, Alton Blair, and Evan Blair.

Mr. Blair was a retired press operator at the William L. Bonnell Corporation in Gordonsville. He retired in 2005 with twenty five years of service.

Surviving are two daughters, Janet Blair Scruggs and husband Jeff, Penny Blair Mingle and husband Louis; three sons, Randall Blair Jr. and fiancée Teresa, Chris Blair and fiancée Kathy, and Danny Blair and wife Myra. All five of the Blair children reside in Hartsville. Also surviving are two brothers, Cordell Blair Jr. and wife Joy of Hartsville, Harold Blair and wife Jan Woodard Blair of Carthage; fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

