Obit – Mr. David Wendell Cavin

Mr. David Wendell Cavin, age 57, of Cookeville, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Mr. Cavin was born August 14, 1963 in Nashville, TN, a son of the late Donald Cavin and Suelle Cox Cavin. He was also preceded in death by Sister; Donna Sue Cavin. He was a 1981 graduate of Cookeville High School and a recent graduate of Tennessee Tech University with a bachelors degree.

Mr. Cavin is survived by Son; Chris (Maggie) Cavin of Alexandria, TN. Two Daughters; Kylie Cavin of Nashville, TN, and Kaylyn Cavin of Johnson City, TN. Grandchildren; Hunter Cavin of Alexandria, TN, Eli Cavin of Alexandria, TN, and Logan Cavin of Alexandria, TN. Two Brothers; Steve (Kay) Cavin of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Michael (K’Cindra) Cavin of Knoxville, TN.

The family wll hold private memorial services at a later date.

