Obit – Mr. Bobby Climer

Mr. Bobby Climer, age 74, of Elmwood, died Tuesday morning, December 1 at Life Care of Sparta. He is survived by; daughter, Donna Kay Bruce and husband David of Cookeville; grandson, Kenneth Cornett Jr of Cookeville; step-daughter, Karen Comstock of Lebanon; mother-of-children, Barbara Nan Climer of Granville.

Mr. Climer is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, December 3 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Wayne Bishop, Jamie Walker, Tommy Mofield, Tracy Mofield, Daniel Christian, Edward Hernandez.

Visitation begins Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family is requesting no social contact such as hugging and handshakes.

Sanderson Funeral Home