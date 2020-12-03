Obit – Mr. Joel Tyree

Mr. Joel Tyree, age 25, of South Carthage, died Monday afternoon, December 1, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is survived by: parents, Garry and Tina Tyree of South Carthage; son, Luke Tyree; siblings, Kaitlyn Gentry and husband Jared of Riddleton, Jordan Tyree of South Carthage, Josiah Tyree of Mountain City, Seth Tyree of South Carthage; maternal grandmother, Carol Conditt Petty of Carthage; step-maternal grandmother, Barbara Dillehay of Carthage; paternal grandparents, Garry and Judy Tyree of Andersonville; 2 nieces; 3 nephews.

Mr. Tyree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, December 7 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ron Ralph will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jordan Tyree, Josiah Tyree, Seth Tyree, David Dillehay, Jared Gentry.

Visitation will begin on Sunday morning from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Luke Tyree Education Fund.

