Obit – Ms. Blanche Floyd

Ms. Blanche Floyd, age 83, of Carthage, died Sunday evening, December 6, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Sabra Floyd Hodge and husband Danny of Carthage; grandchildren, Tyler Hodge and wife Alissa of Columbus, IN, Katelyn Woodard and husband Chris of Carthage; great-grandchildren, Lucas Hodge, Calvin Hodge, Isabella Hodge, Roselynn Hodge, Marilyn Woodard, Colton Woodard; former husband, William Floyd of Carthage.

Ms. Floyd is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, December 10 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in the Centertown Cemetery in McMinnville. Serving as pallbearers are: Tyler Hodge, Chris Woodard, Kyle Carter, Danny Hodge, David King, Donnie Lawson; honorary pallbearer, Randy Dixon.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

COVID-19 Any food brought into the kitchen must be individually wrapped.

Sanderson of Carthage