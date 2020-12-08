NEW UPPER CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC MANAGER

Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) has selected Jennifer Brogdon as the new CEO and general manager, effective January 4, 2021.

Brogdon will be taking over for Jimmy Gregory, who has been serving as general manager since 2009 and is retiring in January 2021.

“Jennifer brings more than 28 years of experience in the electric utility industry,” said Board President Morris “Moose” Tyree. “Her technical background plus her extensive leadership experience positions her well to lead us into the future.”

