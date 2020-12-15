SCHS ALUM DYER RETURNS TO COACH OWLS

When Fall 2021 arrives and a new season begins on the gridiron for the Smith County High Football program, the Owls will be under the direction of 2005 SCHS graduate and former Black-and-Gold football player Matt Dyer. The son of former Smith County High and Macon County High head football coach Pat Dyer returns home to his alma mater after stints with the Trousdale County and Macon County football programs.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be the head coach at Smith Co, my alma mater,” said Dyer about returning to SCHS. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the program and work with everybody associated with the program. I remember being a young kid, when my dad coached with Gary Rankin at Smith Co. — the success they had and when dad became the head coach and took several Owl teams to the playoffs.”

The Owls named Dyer their new head coach on Monday, December 7 as they replaced former coach Scott Murray who spent two seasons at SCHS — compiling an 11-12 record before being released from his head coaching duties by the school.

