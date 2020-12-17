Obit – Ms. Tina Gray

Ms. Tina Gray, age 56 of Carthage, died Thursday morning, December 17 at her home. She is survived by: children, Kayla Harris and husband Josh of Gordonsville, Steven Gray II of Gordonsville, Amber Denney and husband Ryder of Elmwood, Aaron Gray of Murfreesboro; brothers, James Dewain Stallings of Carthage, Anthony Stallings of Gordonsville; mother, Peggy Stallings of Carthage; 5 grandchildren, Aubrey, Zane, Rowan, Asher, Skyla.

Ms. Gray is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, December 19 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Scott Bennett will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Aaron Gray, Steven Gray, Tyler Agee, Zach Stallings, Thomas Wright, Dalton Stallings, Justin Stallings, Taylor Agee.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Masks are appreciated but not required.

Sanderson of Carthage