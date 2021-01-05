GPD CHIEF EAGER FOR VACCINE

Some residents are taking a “wait and see approach” when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Gordonsville Police Chief Shannon Hunt was eager to be one of the county’s first vaccinated for the virus.

“If people had experienced what I did they would be eager to take it (vaccine). It was like the flu only ten times worse,” the police chief relates.

After contracting the virus around Halloween, Chief Hunt spent 10 to 14 days at home in bed.

