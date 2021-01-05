TWO SUSPECTS INDICTED IN RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

Two people have been indicted in connection with a high dollar residential burglary which occurred in the northern section of the county.

Sealed indictments were returned by the grand jury in December charging Billy Jack Kirk, 45, and Amanda Lynne Spurgeon, 39, each with theft between $10,000 and $59,999 and aggravated burglary.

The indictment alleges the two stole items from a residence located on Billy Hollow Road which is located north of the Kempville community.

