Obit – Brother John Haggard Norman, Jr.

Brother John Haggard Norman, Jr. , age 74 years young, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, December 30 th , 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Bro. John was born October 22, 1946 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the son of the late John H. Norman, Sr. and Ruby Anderson Norman. In his youth he loved to hunt and fish-especially quail hunting. As a young man he shot competition skeet. Bro. John was a baseball player for Franklin County High School and later played softball on local teams. He enjoyed watching and hearing about all the ballgames his grandchildren played. Bro. John was a Southern Baptist Minister for 36 years. He pastored Jared Baptist Church, Rome Baptist Church, Gum Springs Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Lynchburg First Baptist Church and Decherd First Baptist Church. He was also an Instrument technician at AEDC for 33 years.

Bro. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Micky Caplenor Norman of Tullahoma, TN; three children, Jay (Heidi) Norman of Franklin, TN, Matt (Emily) Norman of Manchester, TN, and Mary (Jonathan) Lidstrom of Tullahoma, TN; and eight grandchildren, Isabella, Madalin and Joslynn Lidstrom, Lily and Abe Norman, and Jack, Sam and Charlie Norman.

Visitation for Bro. John will be held on Friday, January 1 st , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2 nd , 2021 at 2:00pm at Lynchburg City Cemetery with Bros. Donald Owens and Tim McGehee officiating.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Norman Family.

