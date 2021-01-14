Obit – Mr. Billy Spivey

Mr. Billy Spivey, age 83 of Defeated Creek, died Wednesday evening, January 13 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Sherry Nixon Spivey; children, Tommy Spivey of Lebanon, Michelle Adkins of Louisville, KY, David “Bud” Spivey of Lebanon Junction, KY, Diana Rowe and husband Terry of Louisville, KY; 8 grandchildren.

Mr. Spivey will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home