Obit – Mrs. Patsy King Link

Mrs. Patsy King Link, of Nashville died at the age of 71 at 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening January 23, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she had been treated since her admission on January 20th.

Mrs. Link is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter Patsy Link and the family were scheduled to make arrangements on Monday January 25th.

Mrs. Link was the sister and sister-in-law of Bobby “Buck” King and wife Lola King of Carthage.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

