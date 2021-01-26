COVID CASES IN SCHOOLS DOWN SOME

As students and school staff reported back to school from the Christmas and New Year’s break, the number of COVID-19 cases were down. However, Director of Schools Barry Smith, warned school board members during their January meeting last Tuesday night the number COVID cases was on the rise.

Last Tuesday, the director said there were 95 individuals (students, staff) away from school because of various COVID-19 related protocols. The director warned that number was expected to increase the following day and the weeks ahead.

