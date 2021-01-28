| logout
Obit – W J Holmes
W J Holmes, 73 of Bloomington Springs, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
W J was born Sunday, April 6, 1947, in Hartsville, Tennessee, and he was the son of the late William Jonah Holmes and the late Ruby Estelle (Sircy) Holmes.
W J was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. W J was a wonderful man, was loved by all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
W J is survived by, 2 Grandchildren, Sarena Thomas and partner Tim Hill, and Joshua and Jessie Thomas; 7 Great-Grandchildren, David, Alexia, and Nathaniel Campbell, Joshua Jonah, Hayden Stanton, and Ellie Mae Grace Thomas, and Lillian Sophia Hill; 2 Sisters, Beverly and Neal Denton, and Dianne and Jimmy Smith; 2 Brothers, John Holmes, and Jimmy and Wanda Holmes; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
In addition to his parents, W J was preceded in death by, Daughter, Sabrina Kay Holmes; Wife, Alma Lois (Roberts) Holmes; 4 Brothers, James Shepard, J P, Carl, and Paul Holmes; Sisters, Mazel Albritton, Mary Munsey, Frances Martin, and Estelle Martin.
Funeral Service for W J Holmes will be held Friday, January 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm from the chapel of Presley Funeral Home with Sister Peggy Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in the Currys Chapel Cemetery, Granville, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Presley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Pleasant Church of God, 158 Dyer Branch Road, Gordonsville, Tennessee, 38563.
To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit, www.presleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Presley Funeral Home.
