FORMER SHERIFF RETIRES

A decades old law enforcement career has likely come to a close.

A retirement ceremony honoring former sheriff and South Carthage police officer Johnny Bane was hosted by Smith County Middle School, Friday. As an officer with the South Carthage Police Department—among other duties—for the past several years Bane has directed school traffic twice a day at the middle school’s entrance on Highway 53/Gordonsville Highway.

Director of Schools Barry Smith presented the former sheriff with a plaque from the school. Also, students baked an over-sized cake for the longtime law enforcement officer.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!