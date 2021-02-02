SUSPECT, CHARGED IN BATHROOM CAMERA INCIDENT, IN COURT

A man who faces charges for photographing minor females dressing in a bathroom at an athletic venue located in the Tanglewood community made his initial court appearance, Wednesday. Andrew Wayne Halford, 32, Murfreesboro, is charged by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department with three counts of unlawful photographing of a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Halford initially appeared by zoom from the county jail before General Sessions Judge Brandon Bellar on Wednesday (January 27) morning. The public defender’s office was appointed to represent Halford. A second appearance was made by Halford later the same morning in person before Judge Bellar when bond was set. Halford was initially being held without bond. Judge Bellar set Halford’s bond at $50,000. In order to make bond, Halford has to appear before Judge Bellar for a source hearing. Halford’s next scheduled court hearing will be before Judge Bellar in general sessions court on April 15. Meanwhile, the investigation into Halford’s alleged actions continue. Halford, a former instructor with Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Athletics, was booked into the Smith County Jail at 11:40 a.m. (Thursday, January 21). Halford was arrested at his brother’s residence in Murfreesboro by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and officers with other law enforcement agencies who are investigating the suspect.

