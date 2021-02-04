Obit – Mr. Seth Tyree

Mr. Seth Tyree, age 18 of South Carthage died Monday evening, February 1 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: parents, Garry and Tina Tyree of South Carthage; siblings, Kaitlyn Gentry and husband Jared of Riddleton, Jordan Tyree of South Carthage, Josiah Tyree of Mountain City; maternal grandmother, Carol Conditt Petty of Carthage; step-maternal grandmother, Barbara Dillehay of Carthage; paternal grandparents, Garry and Judy Tyree of Andersonville; 2 nieces and 4 nephews.

Mr. Tyree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 6 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ron Ralph will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jordan Tyree, Josiah Tyree, Jared Gentry, David Dillehay, Ethan Dillehay, Randall Bush; honorary pallbearers his nephews, Wyatt, Luke, Klay and Weston.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel is on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday at Corner Stone Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Tyree Children Education Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage