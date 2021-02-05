Obit – Ms Li Li Donnell

Ms Li Li Donnell, age 19 of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday afternoon, February 3 in Macon County. She is survived by: parents, Jason and Amanda Dalton Donnell; maternal grandparents, Pat and Lynne Reed of Pleasant Shade; Paternal grandfather, Jessie Watkins of Lebanon;5 sisters, Ashlynn Vaughan of Hartsville, Denesha Davis of Lebanon, Jazmin Abston of Smithville, Amiya Donnell of Hartsville, Jadalynn Donnell of Hartsville; 5 brothers, Jaylan Donnell of McMinnville, Adria McDonald of Hartsville, Jaidence McDonald of Hartsville, Jason Donnell Jr of Hartsville, Julian Donnell of Hartsville.

Ms. Donnell is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon February 8 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Wayne Andrews will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

KITCHEN CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

Sanderson of Carthage