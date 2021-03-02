GHS CHEER CAPTURES SMOKY MOUNTAIN REGION

On December 5, the Gordonsville High School Varsity Cheerleading squad competed in the Smoky Mountain Mid-South Regional Cheerleading Competition.

They competed in the game day division which highlights the aspects of traditional cheerleading. Each squad performed a routine consisting of two band dances and two crowd leading cheers. The GHS cheerleaders came in first place overall in their division and earned an invitation to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championships in April 2021.

Gordonsville High School will also compete virtually this year in the following competitions: UCA February Regional Virtual, TSSAA State Championship, and the National High School Cheerleading Championship.

